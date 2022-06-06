SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $30.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

SentinelOne stock opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.70. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $78.53. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.72.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $14,592,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nicholas Warner sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,574,829 shares of company stock worth $54,944,889 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.51% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

