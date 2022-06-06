SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $29.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on S. BTIG Research dropped their target price on SentinelOne from $78.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $23.91 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion and a PE ratio of -16.72. SentinelOne has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.64 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 17.75% and a negative net margin of 121.43%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 109.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that SentinelOne will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total transaction of $96,615.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,847.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.61, for a total value of $289,847.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,845,153.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,574,829 shares of company stock worth $54,944,889 in the last ninety days. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of S. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SentinelOne by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in SentinelOne by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

