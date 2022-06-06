Sentinel Protocol 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $7.24 Million (UPP)

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. Sentinel Protocol has a market capitalization of $41.13 million and $7.24 million worth of Sentinel Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sentinel Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0895 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Sentinel Protocol has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00026207 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00012728 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004474 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000995 BTC.

About Sentinel Protocol

Sentinel Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2018. Sentinel Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 459,834,801 coins. The Reddit community for Sentinel Protocol is /r/Sentinel_Protocol . The official website for Sentinel Protocol is sentinelprotocol.io . Sentinel Protocol’s official Twitter account is @UPPSentinel and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sentinel Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/sentinel-protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinel Protocol is an Ethereum-based platform that aims to keep common users safe from cybercrime by using blockchain technology to create a threat database viewable by all. Sentinel Protocol (UPP) is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network and will be used to pay for the security services available on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Sentinel Protocol

