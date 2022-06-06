Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Lodge Hill Capital LLC

Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies comprises about 2.8% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $12,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ST. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 37,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 130.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 546 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $48.55. 56,541 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,508,783. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $65.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.19.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $975.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $960.62 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.27.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

