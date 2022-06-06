Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.91.
SMTC stock opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.49. Semtech has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.
In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 132.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Semtech (Get Rating)
Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.
