Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Semtech from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Semtech from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.91.

SMTC stock opened at $62.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 4.49. Semtech has a one year low of $56.00 and a one year high of $94.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.53.

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.98 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 18.15%. The company’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semtech news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $560,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,457.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $1,753,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,950 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,392 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Semtech by 132.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

