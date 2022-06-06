SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SecureWorks traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $11.02. 1,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
In related news, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100 in the last ninety days. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.00.
SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.
About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)
SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.
