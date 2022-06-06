SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Stock Price Down 6% on Analyst Downgrade

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) shares traded down 6% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $13.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. SecureWorks traded as low as $10.78 and last traded at $11.02. 1,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.72.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $19.50 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of SecureWorks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SecureWorks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on SecureWorks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

In related news, CEO Wendy Thomas bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Parrish purchased 5,000 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $158,100 in the last ninety days. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 16.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 224,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 32,343 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in SecureWorks during the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SecureWorks in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in SecureWorks by 1.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $13.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.76 and a beta of 1.00.

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

