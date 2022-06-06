Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at BTIG Research

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

STNG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $28.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Scorpio Tankers in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.28.

Get Scorpio Tankers alerts:

Shares of STNG stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $36.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.31. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is -8.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers (Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.