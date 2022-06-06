Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Shares Gap Up to $88.10

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.10, but opened at $93.86. Science Applications International shares last traded at $92.95, with a volume of 1,572 shares trading hands.

SAIC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.82.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.32. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.03%.

In other news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 345 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Company Profile (NYSE:SAIC)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

