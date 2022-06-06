Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) a €145.00 Price Target

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) has been given a €145.00 ($155.91) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €180.00 ($193.55) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($150.54) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($141.94) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €200.00 ($215.05) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, April 28th.

Shares of SU stock traded down €0.82 ($0.88) on Monday, reaching €129.98 ($139.76). 463,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €136.43 and its 200 day moving average price is €148.66. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of €64.88 ($69.76) and a twelve month high of €76.34 ($82.09).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

