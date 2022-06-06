Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Wound Management Technologies Inc. develops and markets wound care products. It develops, markets and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals and clinics. The Company markets collagen-based products for the treatment of pressure ulcers, diabetic ulcers, surgical wounds, ulcers due to arterial insufficiency, traumatic wounds, first and second degree burns and superficial wounds. It sells and distributes CellerateRX(R) Surgical Activated Collagen(R) Adjuvant as well as HemaQuell(R) Resorbable Bone Hemostat. Wound Management Technologies Inc. is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Sanara MedTech in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMTI opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $163.55 million, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.25. Sanara MedTech has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.68.

Sanara MedTech (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Sanara MedTech had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 36.63%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sanara MedTech will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMTI. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 976.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 50.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

