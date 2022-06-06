Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $192.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Citigroup to $192.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Salesforce from $316.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. OTR Global cut Salesforce to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $271.80.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $184.91 on Friday. Salesforce has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $180.89 and its 200 day moving average is $214.86. The stock has a market cap of $183.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Salesforce will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total transaction of $87,556.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,434,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Salesforce by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce in the third quarter worth $481,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 47.3% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 803 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Salesforce by 399.9% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 23,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,312,000 after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

