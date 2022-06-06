Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.6% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirova now owns 15,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,234 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $22,423,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 83,095 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $21,117,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 199,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, CICC Research started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Monday, May 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.80.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,283,333,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,647 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.92, for a total transaction of $558,305.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 117,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,434,140. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $4.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $188.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,840,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.24. The firm has a market cap of $187.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $154.55 and a one year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

