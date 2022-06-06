SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) Shares Gap Down to $64.30

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $64.30, but opened at $61.50. SailPoint Technologies shares last traded at $62.11, with a volume of 79,481 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIL. Citigroup upgraded SailPoint Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised SailPoint Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SailPoint Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.85.

Get SailPoint Technologies alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.82 and its 200-day moving average is $50.32.

SailPoint Technologies ( NYSE:SAIL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $115.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total transaction of $155,871.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark D. Mcclain sold 25,000 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cutler Group LP raised its position in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 279.5% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies in the first quarter worth $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 199.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter.

About SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL)

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SailPoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SailPoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.