SafeMoon Reaches Market Capitalization of $506.67 Million (SAFEMOON)

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 741.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. During the last seven days, SafeMoon has traded 762.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SafeMoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SafeMoon has a total market cap of $506.67 million and $25,117.00 worth of SafeMoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SafeMoon alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 81.1% against the dollar and now trades at $565.15 or 0.01802379 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003187 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 166.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00059590 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001946 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.25 or 0.00409022 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SafeMoon Coin Profile

SafeMoon’s official Twitter account is @safemoon . The Reddit community for SafeMoon is https://reddit.com/r/SafeMoon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safemoon protocol aims to create a self-regenerating automatic liquidity providing protocol that would pay out-static rewards to holders and penalize sellers. “

SafeMoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeMoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeMoon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeMoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SafeMoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeMoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.