SAFE DEAL (SFD) Market Cap Reaches $2.62 Million

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.75 or 0.00005622 BTC on exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.62 million and approximately $4,413.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.15 or 0.01855281 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 185.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00064029 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00407160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Coin Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

