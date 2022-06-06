SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAB Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SABS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAB Biotherapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing a new class of immunotherapies leveraging fully human polyclonal antibodies. It produces natural, specifically targeted, high-potency, human polyclonal immunotherapies. SAB Biotherapeutics Inc., formerly known as Big Cypress Acquisition Corp., is based in SIOUX FALLS, S.D. “

Separately, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on SAB Biotherapeutics from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

NASDAQ:SABS opened at 2.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SAB Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of 1.61 and a 1 year high of 12.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is 2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 4.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in SAB Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 7.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAB Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies based on human antibodies. It has applied advanced genetic engineering and antibody science to develop transchromosomic bovine herds that produce fully human antibodies targeted at specific diseases, including infectious diseases comprising COVID-19 and influenza, immune and autoimmune disorders, such as type 1 diabetes, organ transplantation, and cancer.

