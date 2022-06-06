Ryder System (NYSE:R) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.40-$14.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.86. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ryder System also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.40 – $14.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryder System from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised Ryder System from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Ryder System from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.14.

Shares of R stock traded up $1.20 on Monday, hitting $82.80. 10,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,136. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.43 and a 200 day moving average of $77.07. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $61.71 and a fifty-two week high of $93.05.

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryder System will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.27%.

In other Ryder System news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,269 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.63, for a total transaction of $535,216.47. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,685.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,974,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ryder System in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Ryder System by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ryder System by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

