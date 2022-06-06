Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives GBX 399.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 399.75 ($5.06).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Rotork from GBX 405 ($5.12) to GBX 345 ($4.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.31) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 345 ($4.36) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of ROR stock opened at GBX 283.40 ($3.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 292.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 320.64. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 253 ($3.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.75). The company has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were issued a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.94%.

In related news, insider Peter Dilnot purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 267 ($3.38) per share, with a total value of £26,700 ($33,780.36). Also, insider Kiet Huynh sold 11,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 270 ($3.42), for a total transaction of £31,914 ($40,377.02).

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

