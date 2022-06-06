Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Bought by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.55.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $432.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $452.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.52. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $402.05 and a 52 week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

