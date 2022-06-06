ROCKI Tops One Day Trading Volume of $276,949.00 (ROCKI)

ROCKI (ROCKI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. During the last week, ROCKI has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One ROCKI coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0528 or 0.00000174 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ROCKI has a market capitalization of $425,038.37 and $276,949.00 worth of ROCKI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 105.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.04 or 0.00523804 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.07 or 0.00425093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00031538 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000269 BTC.

ROCKI’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,057,237 coins. ROCKI’s official message board is medium.com/rockiapp . The official website for ROCKI is rocki.app . ROCKI’s official Twitter account is @rockiapp

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROCKI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROCKI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROCKI using one of the exchanges listed above.

