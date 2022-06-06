Robert W. Baird Cuts Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $31.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $65.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Asana from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $95.00 to $63.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Asana from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of Asana stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.07. Asana has a 1-year low of $17.87 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $120.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.11 million. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.31% and a negative return on equity of 131.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Asana will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $336,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $112,509.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,026 shares of company stock valued at $619,164. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Asana by 265.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Asana by 133.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Asana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Asana by 35.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

