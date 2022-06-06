Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is 72.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RIVN. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Rivian Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Rivian Automotive from $90.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

RIVN traded down 1.21 during trading on Monday, hitting 28.98. 14,644,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,326,090. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 34.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of 62.97. Rivian Automotive has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47. The company has a current ratio of 11.19, a quick ratio of 10.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electric vehicle automaker reported -1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -1.50 by 0.07. The business had revenue of 95.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 113.64 million. Analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay T. Flatley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 29.31 per share, for a total transaction of 1,172,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 92,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately 2,714,574.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeff Baker sold 6,034 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.56, for a total transaction of 154,229.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,778 shares in the company, valued at 2,064,685.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,006,926 shares of company stock worth $402,737,029 over the last ninety days. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $3,395,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $567,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $4,902,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $3,837,000. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

