Revomon (REVO) Market Capitalization Hits $2.77 Million

Revomon (REVO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 6th. Revomon has a total market cap of $2.77 million and approximately $157,776.00 worth of Revomon was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Revomon has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. One Revomon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000357 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.1% against the dollar and now trades at $579.15 or 0.01854608 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 184.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.94 or 0.00063862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00396857 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Revomon

Revomon’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,810,137 coins. Revomon’s official Twitter account is @RevomonVR

According to CryptoCompare, “Revomon is an online RPG that combines an incredible, immersive virtual-reality experience with the ground-breaking technology behind NFTs. REVO tokenomics are thought to sustain a whole ecosystem balanced between the investors, the project growth and the game universe. “

Buying and Selling Revomon

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Revomon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Revomon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Revomon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

