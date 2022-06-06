Reviewing Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) & Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC)

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX – Get Rating) and Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Real Brokerage and Novation Companies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Brokerage -6.99% -36.40% -25.80% Novation Companies -11.03% N/A -47.75%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Real Brokerage and Novation Companies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Brokerage 0 0 1 0 3.00 Novation Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Real Brokerage currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Given Real Brokerage’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Real Brokerage is more favorable than Novation Companies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Real Brokerage and Novation Companies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Brokerage $121.68 million 2.11 -$11.68 million ($0.11) -13.09 Novation Companies $51.35 million 0.04 -$9.17 million ($0.04) -0.48

Novation Companies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Real Brokerage. Real Brokerage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novation Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of Real Brokerage shares are held by institutional investors. 16.7% of Novation Companies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Real Brokerage beats Novation Companies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Brokerage (Get Rating)

The Real Brokerage Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered real estate brokerage company. It provides brokerage services for the real estate market through a network of agents. The company offers agents a mobile-focused tech platform to run its business, as well as business terms and wealth-building opportunities. It operates in 42 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Canada. The Real Brokerage Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Novation Companies (Get Rating)

Novation Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Healthcare Staffing, Inc., provides outsourced health care staffing and related services in Georgia. It also offers its services to hospitals, schools, crisis units, clinics, doctors' offices, prisons, and various privately owned businesses. The company was formerly known as NovaStar Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Novation Companies, Inc. in May 2012. Novation Companies, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

