Reviewing Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ) & 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME)

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) and Achaogen (OTCMKTS:AKAOQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get 23andMe alerts:

This table compares 23andMe and Achaogen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 23andMe $271.89 million 4.44 -$217.49 million -0.66 -4.09 Achaogen $8.73 million 0.14 -$186.51 million N/A N/A

Achaogen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 23andMe.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.1% of 23andMe shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Achaogen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 23andMe and Achaogen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 23andMe 0 1 1 0 2.50 Achaogen 0 0 0 0 N/A

23andMe currently has a consensus price target of 5.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.19%. Given 23andMe’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 23andMe is more favorable than Achaogen.

Profitability

This table compares 23andMe and Achaogen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 23andMe -79.99% -25.41% -19.22% Achaogen N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

23andMe has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Achaogen has a beta of -0.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

23andMe beats Achaogen on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 23andMe (Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co. operates as a consumer genetics and research company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit. It has a collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property (No.3) Limited to leverage genetic insights to validate, develop, and commercialize promising drugs. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the drug development; and discovery and development of novel therapies to improve patient lives across various therapeutic areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as offers out-licensing of intellectual property associated with identified drug targets related to drug candidates under clinical development. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.

About Achaogen (Get Rating)

Achaogen, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of antibacterial agents for multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the development of antibacterial candidate C-Scape, an orally-administered combination of clavulanate and ceftibuten, which targets serious bacterial infections due to expanded spectrum beta-lactamases producing enterobacteriaceae. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to support plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California. On April 15, 2019, Achaogen, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on May 29, 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for 23andMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23andMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.