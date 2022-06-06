Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Renalytix AI plc is an artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostics company. It focuses on optimizing clinical management of kidney disease. Renalytix AI plc is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.80.

RNLX stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. Renalytix has a 1-year low of $3.47 and a 1-year high of $34.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.09. The firm has a market cap of $170.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.83.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). Renalytix had a negative net margin of 1,667.00% and a negative return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Renalytix will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Renalytix in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Renalytix by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Renalytix in the first quarter worth about $92,000. Skye Global Management LP bought a new stake in Renalytix in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Renalytix by 22.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

