Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Shares Down 5%

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) shares fell 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.42 and last traded at $18.42. 4,117 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 278,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RLMD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $69.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relmada Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.27.

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.19). Equities analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, Director Paul Edward Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total value of $300,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,341.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,172.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 154,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 147,653 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,649,000 after acquiring an additional 9,371 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 310.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 40,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1,468.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 254,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after acquiring an additional 238,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.