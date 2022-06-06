ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $56.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $9.49 million and approximately $56.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,208.46 or 0.99975251 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00029969 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.15 or 0.00192702 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00086388 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.25 or 0.00112932 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00188117 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000205 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003157 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ReddCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.