RedBall Acquisition (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 14,422 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 501,160 shares.The stock last traded at $9.95 and had previously closed at $9.96.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.93.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 946,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 553,267 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,320,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,692 shares during the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,936,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $2,978,000. Finally, Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $981,000. Institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

