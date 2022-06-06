REAL (REAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $282,110.00

REAL (REAL) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. In the last seven days, REAL has traded flat against the dollar. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.97 million and approximately $282,110.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000395 BTC on popular exchanges.

About REAL

REAL (CRYPTO:REAL) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official website is www.real.markets . REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

Buying and Selling REAL

