Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.25 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut Rayonier Advanced Materials from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.58.

RYAM opened at $3.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 3.30. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $8.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.02. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 4.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,971,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,513,000 after acquiring an additional 28,169 shares in the last quarter. Condire Management LP increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,407,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,458,000 after buying an additional 207,656 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 27.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,304,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,713,000 after buying an additional 717,466 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,102,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 41,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 2,228,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,643,000 after buying an additional 27,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

