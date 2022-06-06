Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Position Raised by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 24,537.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,193,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,188,352 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.57% of Raymond James worth $119,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RJF. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Raymond James by 1,780.0% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Raymond James alerts:

NYSE RJF traded up $3.07 on Monday, reaching $99.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,689. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.87. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is currently 19.17%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.22.

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $601,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James (Get Rating)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.