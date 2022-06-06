Raymond James Lowers The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $71.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DSGX has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.44.

DSGX opened at $62.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.31 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.81. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,585,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,381,000 after purchasing an additional 975,727 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,482,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,678,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,939,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,803,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,240,000 after purchasing an additional 570,744 shares in the last quarter. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

