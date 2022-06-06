Raydium Price Hits $0.92 on Top Exchanges (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 5th. One Raydium coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00002942 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market cap of $103.12 million and $22.34 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raydium has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Raydium alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 225% higher against the dollar and now trades at $423.70 or 0.01363974 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001294 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00418338 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00031524 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0828 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Raydium Coin Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,996 coins and its circulating supply is 112,500,244 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

Buying and Selling Raydium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Raydium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raydium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.