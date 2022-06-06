Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rain Therapeutics from $26.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIN opened at $2.70 on Thursday. Rain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 2.16.

Rain Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.93) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,957,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,858 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rain Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 50,755 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

