Raiden Network Token Market Capitalization Tops $5.14 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0770 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $5.14 million and $38,407.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008135 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.50 or 0.00138957 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000065 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

Raiden Network Token (RDN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

