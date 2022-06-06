Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 6th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 19.3% higher against the US dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000719 BTC on major exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $17.15 million and approximately $34,082.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,271.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,857.28 or 0.05939193 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000262 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00016116 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.07 or 0.00204892 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $182.67 or 0.00584152 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.70 or 0.00609821 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00070754 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00004219 BTC.

About Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,305,265 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

