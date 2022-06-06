QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,117 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,843,216 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,468,283 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,548,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,339 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,359 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QCOM traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.23. 75,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,102,034. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $122.17 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.24. The firm has a market cap of $160.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.71%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.77.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

