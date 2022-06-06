Qcash Hits One Day Volume of $241.89 Million (QC)

Qcash (QC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Qcash has a total market cap of $50.98 million and $241.89 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qcash coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000355 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Qcash has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 83.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $579.15 or 0.01855281 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 30.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003201 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 185.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00064029 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.10 or 0.00407160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qcash Coin Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn . Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.