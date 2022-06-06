PVH (NYSE:PVH) PT Lowered to $110.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Telsey Advisory Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PVH. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PVH from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of PVH from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.25.

PVH opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.55. PVH has a 1 year low of $60.35 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PVH will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.08%.

In other news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 5.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,369,000 after purchasing an additional 12,871 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 102.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 45.2% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,627 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

