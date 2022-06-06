Pundi X[new] Reaches One Day Volume of $55.23 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the US dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 83.6% against the dollar and now trades at $622.81 or 0.01985331 BTC.

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded down 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 297.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00088880 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001937 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00380457 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.