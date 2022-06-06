Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $291.00

Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 6th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $2.68 million and $291.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Pundi X NEM

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. The official website for Pundi X NEM is pundix.com . Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

