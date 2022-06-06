Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is a medical device company. It is engaged in developing a novel and proprietary tissue treatment platform using Nano-Pulse Electro-Signaling. NPES provide effective local tumor control and to initiate an adaptive immune response. The company deploy NPES platform applications which include human oncology, dermatology, aesthetics and other minimally invasive applications. Pulse Biosciences, Inc. is based in Burlingame, California. “

Get Pulse Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Pulse Biosciences in a report on Friday, April 1st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Pulse Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLSE opened at $2.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.89. Pulse Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.40 and a 12-month high of $29.16.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pulse Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 141.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 194.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 204.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulse Biosciences (PLSE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulse Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulse Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.