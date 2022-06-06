PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $34,772.08 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $34,772.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ PUBM opened at $19.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.56.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in PubMatic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PubMatic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 96,346 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About PubMatic (Get Rating)
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PubMatic (PUBM)
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/30 – 6/3
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Xiaomi Co: Facing Macro Headwinds
Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.