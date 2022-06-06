PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Chairman Sells $34,772.08 in Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 1,736 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $34,772.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ PUBM opened at $19.89 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.06. PubMatic, Inc. has a one year low of $17.82 and a one year high of $44.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.56.

Get PubMatic alerts:

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PUBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.90.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 13.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,682,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,076,000 after purchasing an additional 325,631 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in PubMatic by 0.9% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,437,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after purchasing an additional 13,349 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PubMatic by 8.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,181,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,860,000 after purchasing an additional 87,549 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in PubMatic during the first quarter worth approximately $21,971,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,293,000 after acquiring an additional 96,346 shares during the period. 37.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PubMatic (Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.