PUBLISH Price Tops $0.0249 on Major Exchanges (NEWS)

PUBLISH (NEWS) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. One PUBLISH coin can now be bought for about $0.0249 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. PUBLISH has a total market cap of $4.96 million and $25,646.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PUBLISH

NEWS is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2020. PUBLISH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,387,431 coins. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol . The official website for PUBLISH is publishprotocol.io . The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PUBLISH’s official Twitter account is @PUBLISH_Inc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoNewsNet is a Crypto-news platform. It provides users with information related to the Cryptosphere. NewsTokens, formerly CryptoNewsNet (NEWS), is the ERC-20 Ethereum-based native token of the CryptoNewsNet platform. CryptoNewsNet plans to expand the news site to have more features including the following: NFT Reward system that will be distributed to people that share and post most content. A membership that will include exclusive content such as podcasts and articles not on the main site. “

PUBLISH Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

