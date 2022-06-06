PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $5.96

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.96, but opened at $5.82. PropertyGuru shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.
About PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU)
PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.
