Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) Receives $39.08 Consensus PT from Analysts

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.08.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Cowen raised Privia Health Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $24.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Privia Health Group has a one year low of $17.99 and a one year high of $50.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 1.68.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 47.87% and a negative net margin of 19.80%. The company had revenue of $275.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.06 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $250,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Parth Mehrotra sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total value of $558,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,720,130.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,590,600. 57.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

