Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $701.93 Million

Equities research analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) to post $701.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $735.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $676.43 million. Primerica posted sales of $654.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $2.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $691.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.25 million. Primerica had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Primerica from $199.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Primerica from $197.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Primerica in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Primerica in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Shares of PRI stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,551. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.24 and a 200-day moving average of $139.62. Primerica has a 52 week low of $113.99 and a 52 week high of $179.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, February 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $477,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,423,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $51,437,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Primerica in the first quarter valued at $13,325,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primerica by 15.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,485,000 after acquiring an additional 82,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Primerica by 52.8% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 232,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,748,000 after acquiring an additional 80,152 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

