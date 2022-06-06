Powerledger (POWR) Price Hits $0.32 on Exchanges

Powerledger (POWR) traded up 9.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Powerledger has a total market capitalization of $155.59 million and approximately $158.45 million worth of Powerledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Powerledger has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One Powerledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00001018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Powerledger

Powerledger (POWR) is a coin. It launched on July 5th, 2017. Powerledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 485,339,140 coins. Powerledger’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Powerledger is https://reddit.com/r/PowerLedger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Buying and Selling Powerledger

