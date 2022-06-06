PolkaDomain (NAME) Hits Market Cap of $253,362.88

PolkaDomain (NAME) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 6th. In the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One PolkaDomain coin can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $253,362.88 and approximately $417.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 80.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $491.22 or 0.01564813 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 101.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.10 or 0.00044929 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001290 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $120.84 or 0.00384936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00031141 BTC.

PolkaDomain Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,137,120 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.